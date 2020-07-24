Chance to dance with best in ballet

Fraser Coast Australia Day Junior Cultural Award recipient Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy joined Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour on stage at the Brolga Theatre to celebrate news that the Queensland Ballet will head to the region in August.

A GROUP of the state's top ballet dancers will share their skills with the Fraser Coast next month.

School and community workshops will be held by Queensland Ballet at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Fraser Coast Australia Day Junior Cultural Award recipient Bonnie Quinn Hennessy said she was looking forward to the workshops.

She has danced with the Queensland and Russian Ballets during past visits by the troupes to Maryborough.

"It is such an incredible opportunity for regional dancers to be able to train with such professionals," she said

Mayor George Seymour said the workshops catered for all ages and abilities with something on offer for everyone.

"It is always fantastic to see the state's top performers in any field visit our area to share their skills, entertain and inspire us," he said.

"It is because the region has a world-class facility such as the Brolga Theatre that we can host such events and bring such talent to our region.

"Our community, like communities around the world, has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's fantastic that we are starting to see businesses, sporting groups and cultural institutions re-open and re-emerge."

The workshops are an opportunity for students, Aldridge High School dance teacher and recipient of the Fraser Coast Australia Day Senior Cultural Award, Tegan Symes said.

"Unfortunately due to COVID-19 students haven't had as many performance opportunities as they normally would," she said.

"So to be able to work with professional artists is a great opportunity."

The workshops help inspire and give regional communities an opportunity to experience the physical, social and emotional benefits of dance, Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin said.

Community classes, presented by Ergon Energy Network and Energex range from QB Petit Pointers aimed to enthral the littlest lovers of dance, to a tailored Ballet for Adults class for mature active adults.

The tour also includes In-School workshops which complement the Early Years Learning Framework, Australian Curriculum and Senior Dance Syllabus.

"All workshops will adhere to COVID safe guidelines and Queensland Ballet's strict WHS processes to ensure the safety of our Teaching Artists and participants is prioritised at all times," Queensland Ballet Education Manager Martha Godber said.

"Education Teaching Artists and participants will have to follow guidelines, including keeping 1.5 metres apart at all times.

Certain choreography has also been adapted, including partnering activities, pas de deux, sharing of props or costumes and collaborative group work."

Registrations for the school and community workshops are required to ensure all necessary contact details are recorded and the program adheres to the 4m2 per person regulation.

To find out what is on offer in Maryborough and to register your spot, head to

www.queenslandballet.com.au/community/regional-and-international-programs/2020-regional-school-and-community-workshops

• Petit Pointers (2-5yrs): $10, August 30, 3.30 to 4pm;

• Community Class (6 - 11yrs): $10, August 31, 4.30pm to 5.30pm:

• Community Class (12 - 17yrs): $10, August 31, 5.45pm to 6.45pm:

• Teacher Professional Development (school teachers): $35, August 31, 4pm to 6pm.

Tickets available at https://qldballet.eventsair.com/regional-tour-2020---maryborough/register/Site/Register

Chance for seniors to join in

TO celebrate Seniors Month in August, the Queensland Ballet and the Fraser Coast Regional Council will offer a unique dance class experience for seniors focusing on improving poise, core strength, memory and mobility.

There will be two free classes offered on 30 August with limited in-person spaces available so encourage people to register online. The free classes will also be live streamed to aged-care facilities across the region.

Ballet for Seniors: August 30, 12pm to 1.45pm and 2pm to 3.15pm.

Registrations now open: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ballet-for-seniors-maryborough-tickets-112069524966