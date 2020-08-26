Chance to help shape Bay’s business future

IF YOU want to take a leading role in shaping Hervey Bay's business future, here's your chance.

The Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce has been left without a president after no one put their hand up for the role at this morning's AGM.

While all other committee roles have been filled, Sandra Holebrook will continue as acting president until a new leader is found.

Ms Holebrook told the Chronicle she "needed to stand down" at this morning's meeting to "make it clear someone needed to take on the job".

In her time as president, Ms Holebrook has been involved in committees for the Hervey Bay CBD upgrade and Esplanade future planning.

She has grown the chamber's monthly breakfasts from an average of 80 attendees to as many as 160.

"I've always been in growth mode and you have to put the hours in," Ms Holebrook said.

"That's what we're looking for in a new president.

"If chambers are going to be really useful in the community, it has to be robust."

Ms Holebrook acknowledged the volunteer role was time consuming, usually requiring 10 to 15 hours a week, but she said it was a good opportunity for someone with vision for the community.

"We need somebody that really understands the business community on the Fraser Coast," she said.

"It's about taking some serious targets of things we should be assisting with, advocating for business and educating business."

If you are interested in getting involved, contact the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce on admin@herveybaychamber.asn.au.