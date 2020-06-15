Menu
The council is looking for volunteers for its Inclusive Access Advisory Committee. Photo: File
Chance to improve Coast disability access

Stuart Fast
15th Jun 2020 4:24 PM
FRASER COAST Regional Council is calling on residents to become part of the council’s Inclusive Access Advisory Committee.

Councillor Zane O’Keefe said the council was looking for eight volunteers to become part of the committee.

Potential members may include people with disabilities or their carers, seniors, young people and residents from other cultural backgrounds.

Cr O’Keefe said the committee would assist in developing the council’s Disability Action Plan, improving disability access in the region and advocating for solutions to issues faced by disabled members of the community.

“If you live on the Fraser Coast and if you think you can help, please nominate,” Cr O’Keefe said.

Applications for the committee close on July 3 and can be lodged here.

