Chance to see how Mary's Garden grows

Opening of the Storybank Rose Garden in Maryborough

Opening of the Storybank Rose Garden in Maryborough

MARYBOROUGH'S newest tribute to its famous daughter continues to bloom.

Topping off the Story Bank, a project honouring Mary Poppins author PL Travers, Mary's Garden was officially opened yesterday.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the opening coincided with the 120th anniversary of Travers' birth.

"Mary's Garden is the last component of the exciting Story Bank project and adds a beautiful outdoor space to the experience," Cr Seymour said.

Proud Marys president Joy Newman with Mayor George Seymour at the opening of the new rose garden at the Storybank in Maryborough on Friday. Jessica Lamb

The garden features a decorative fountain, park benches made by Olds Engineering of Maryborough and two of the Richmond Street Mary Poppins story-columns.

"Gardens and parks were very special to Travers. As a child growing up in Queensland she delighted in creating miniature worlds," Cr Seymour said.

"She spent lots of time transforming a corner of the family's backyard garden, making little parks and places for miniature people.

"Almost every story she wrote had a park or garden in it where wonderful adventures happened."

Fraser Coast Regional Council councillors, staff and the Proud Marys at the opening of the new rose garden for the Story Bank in Maryborough on PL Travers birthday on Friday. Jessica Lamb

The Story Bank has become a very popular attraction since it was opened in late June, to coincide with the Mary Poppins Festival.

The project involved theouncil buying the former Australian Joint Stock Bank in Maryborough, where Travers was born in a room on the second floor, and restoring the building to showcase the city's unique connection to Travers, the story of her life, her family, and the influences on her writings.