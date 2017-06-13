Change in dingo strategy is needed: opinion

A REVIEW by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection on their Fraser Island dingo management is long overdue.

A spokesman for the department said the audit will determine the need for any changes to the strategy, but judging from the decline of the dingo population on the World Heritage listed island - it is obvious a change is needed.

There needs to be a united front to take on this challenge which includes the Butchulla people and takes seriously the concerns of people by Cheryl Bryant from Save Fraser Island Dingoes. The option for relocating 'high-risk' dingoes to a sanctuary in Durong near Kingaroy rather than euthanising them has already been dismissed by the department earlier this year.

For the future of the dingoes the department needs to move forward with a strategy which will both protect and preserve the lives of Fraser Island dingoes.