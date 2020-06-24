BROLGA THEATRE: Itself a part of Maryborough's changes over the years.

IN 1992, when I arrived in Maryborough, there was no Brolga Theatre, Gatakers Artspace, Story Bank, Military Trail, or Mary Ann replica steam locomotive.

Nor was there a McDonald's restaurant, Bunnings warehouse or Station Square Shopping Centre.

There was, however, a twin-domed fernery in Queen's Park.

And, the fledgling Maryborough Heritage Herald was spreading its 'wings'.

Today, the nationally significant Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial is on the site of the old fernery.

Station Square is on the old railway yards site and the Brolga Theatre is where Wilson Hart Sawmill once stood.

And, the major intersection of Alice and Ferry streets is flanked by Hungry Jack's, McDonald's, ALDI and Supercheap Auto.

While many of us will lament the passing of our beloved printed Herald newspaper, we can be heartened by the words of the Greek philosopher Heraclitus: "Change is the only constant in life."

If all the changes above hadn't happened, we wouldn't have the Maryborough we have today.

Author Oliver Napoleon Hill, best known for his self-help book Think and Grow Rich (1937), said: "Every negative event contains the seed of an equal or greater benefit."

Like you, we're sad print is going. It's played a big part in our lives. What I'd like to make clear to readers is that great local journalism in Maryborough is continuing.

If you subscribe for 12 months to the Fraser Coast Chronicle online right now you will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, or you can trial our digital product for two months for free. In addition, The Courier Mail printed newspaper will produce a special Wide Bay edition every weekday that features the best of the stories told by the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

In times of change, it's important to reflect on the past, as we are today, but it's also important to stay alert for new opportunities.

If you're without a computer or internet, I urge you to see the move to the digital space as a gift, a chance to learn new skills and expand your social networks.

MADCOTA (4123 1554) and the Maryborough Library (4190 5788) can help you get started.

While change can be challenging, once embraced, it can lead to new beginnings and a better future.

On behalf of the Herald's past and present staff and management, I thank all readers and advertisers for your loyal support over the past 30 years.