Change to rego rules takes bite out of rates payment

A CHANGE to dog registration fees will help take the bite out of rates payments.

Councillor Zane O'Keefe said the council had listened to community concerns about dog registrations being due at the same time as rates notices.

As a results, the council will provide a one-off, two month extension to the registration period.

Residents will now be able to renew their dog registration for 14 months instead of 12.

He said having a dog could provide a lot of enjoyment and companionship but also came with responsibilities such as ensuring they were registered every year.

Cr O'Keefe said the council issued annual dog registration renewal notices this week, with payments due by the end of the month.

"This means owners can register their dogs until October 31, 2021 instead of August 31, 2021, with future renewal periods to run from November 1 to October 31 each year," Cr O'Keefe said.

"We've been heartened by the fact that the number of dogs registered in the region has increased from about 14,000 to almost 21,000 over the past three years.

"The council encourages local residents to keep doing the right thing by ensuring their dogs are registered, desexed and their details are up to date.

"Ensuring your dog is registered and microchipped helps reduce the number of animals that end up at the pound and makes it easier for the council to reunite lost pets with their owners.

"The council has moved away from the early payment discount in favour of offering everyone a standard fee for payment."