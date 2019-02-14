Changes to popular Hervey Bay music event

A SUCCESSFUL trial over summer means Food 'n' Groove will return, this time as a monthly event rather than weekly.



Fraser Coast Tourism and Events manager Robyn Peach said holding the event on the first Friday of the month during off-peak periods was the next stage in the evolution of Food 'n' Groove, which was first held on January 4.



"To cement the viability and sustainability of the event, it'll be held monthly until the high-visitation Easter school holiday period when it reverts back to a weekly celebration of food, live music and community," she said.



"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported the event and encourage people to come along this week to enjoy the lively atmosphere."



The next event will be held in City Park, Pialba, on March 1, and again on April 5.



"As April 5 is the start of the term one school holidays, the event will be held weekly for the next two weeks - on Friday, April 12, and Thursday, April 18, - the Thursday before Good Friday," she said.



Mrs Peach said Food 'n' Groove would then go into a hiatus period during the cooler months with the next season of the event launched at the start of the September school holidays.



"We have been blown away by the crowd support and the atmosphere created by the fantastic food suppliers and the bands that have entertained us each week since January," she said.



"The support proves Hervey Bay is ready for this type of public event and we are excited to be able to announce the program for the coming months.



"By moving to a regular monthly slot outside of high-traffic school holiday periods in the warmer months, we believe we will have a fantastic, sustainable event that will continue to grow."



The event was the brainchild of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, with launch funding provided by the Fraser Coast regional Council.



Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and the council's chief executive officer have been regular volunteers at the event, serving thousands of customers while working behind the bar.



Cr Seymour said as a regular volunteer at the event it had been fantastic to see so many people out enjoying themselves.



"I've really loved the live local music and seeing people enjoy City Park," he said.



"I'm looking forward to the next event."



Food 'n' Groove has been well attended, with most weeks attracting more than 3000 people. The Australia Day event attracted more than 5000 people.

