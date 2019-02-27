Changes could be in store to Coast's divisional boundaries

POTENTIAL DIVISIONAL CHANGES: Fraser Coast councillors voted to flag voter enrolment differences in three Fraser Coast divisions during their meeting in Maryborough yesterday. Depending on the State Government's recommendations, it could mean changes to divisional boundaries.

MAJOR changes to the council's divisional boundaries could be in store ahead of next year's Local Government elections.

With three of the 10 Fraser Coast divisions falling outside enrolment parameters, Fraser Coast councillors voted unanimously to notify Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe of the discrepancies at Wednesday's council meeting.

Depending on Mr Hinchliffe's response, changes may be made to the divisional boundaries to ensure they meet the average electoral enrolment requirements.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour explained the council was required to review whether the divisions met these requirements under the Local Government Act.

The recommendations for the divisional boundaries will be submitted to the Department of Local Government on Thursday.

Councillor Paul Truscott said any council recommendations would be assessed by the department and the Electoral Commission of Queensland before amendments were made.

"Some are a bit over quota but with the regional area like we've got, where some of the areas are geographically enormous, to try and get an equal representation of numbers isn't necessarily possible, in my opinion," Cr Truscott said.

"This identifies that and the ECQ are the ones that have all of the roll details, they make that assessment and bring it back for further consideration."

The number of voters in each division need be within 10 per cent of each other.

In Division Three, which stretches from the Bruce Highway in the west to the Mary River in the south, the number of voters is 11 per cent lower than the average.

Division Five, which stretches from Nikenbah to Burrum Heads and encompasses Craignish, Dundowran Beach and Toogoom, has 10 per cent more voters than average.

Division Eight has the highest number of voters above the average at more than 13 per cent.

"I wouldn't want to make any assumptions, but I imagine the ones they've identified as outside of the quota will have to be slightly re-aligned to bring them all back into the average," Cr Truscott said.

The last revision of voting numbers was undertaken by the Local Government Change Commission in 2015.

The council's motion also resolved to retain the Fraser Coast's 10 divisions and number of councillors and continue to use polling booths and not postal ballots.