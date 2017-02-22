Changes to in home aged care, and what you need to know

Australian aged care advocacy services will change to placing the consumer at the centre of decision making.

FROM next week, seniors on the Fraser Coast will have more control over their options for receiving in home care.

From February 27, the Australian Government will subsidise Home Care Packages directly to seniors instead of funding service providers in bulk - a move that will give older Australians control over their home care and how their government funding is spent.

Founder and Owner of Home Instead Senior Care Martin Warner said the move was extremely significant in changing the face of ageing in this country.

"Seniors can now choose their Home Care Package provider and have choice, flexibility and control over what services they receive, when and how their funding is being spent," Mr Warner said.

"It's a move that will empower older people, cut out the middle man and leave behind the 'get what you're given' approach of old. 90% of Australians want to continue to live independently at home as they age and this change supports them to do so with self-determination."

Home Instead Senior Care has provided highly customised, quality in-home care on a self-funded basis for over 10 years and welcomes the opportunity to provide the same quality experience to senior Australians in receipt of a government subsidised Home Care Package.

From February 27, if you receive a government subsidised Home Care Package you can choose:

Your service provider

Who delivers your home care services

The type of services you receive

When you receive services e.g. day and time

Where your services are provided

To change any of the above, at any time, to suit your needs and preferences.

You will also receive:

A Care Plan detailing the services you choose to meet your individual needs and preferences.

A budget, reflecting the cost of your chosen services against your Home Care Package funds.

Monthly statements showing how your Home Care Package funds have been spent.

An individual Home Care Agreement.

For more information and to discuss your individual home care options call Home Instead Senior Care on 1300 008 018 or visit www.homeinstead.com.au.