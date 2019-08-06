Changing broken habits to reduce carbon footprint

FIX IT UP: Sara Storoy is working on establishing a Repair Cafe in Hervey Bay to fix items so they don't get turned into landfill.

A GLOBAL movement has found its way to the Fraser Coast as a Bay business owner works to give a second life to broken household items.

Repair Cafe Hervey Bay is at the groundwork stage of helping to repair items that would other wise end up in land fill.

Co-ordinator Sara Storoy said rather than throwing an item away if it is broken, owners should bring it to the cafe to see if it can be repaired.

"There are a variety of items that can be brought along - clothing textiles, teddy bears, bicycles and depending on volunteers we can expand on them,” Ms Storoy said.

"Rather than throw it out, try to repair it and keep it and not have it go into land fill and be wasted.”

Sara is the owner of Replenish Refill on Main St, Pialba.

She is working towards making Repair Cafe a side project of her current business.

Replenish Refill is a zero-waste store where customers can come in with their own containers and refill items such as shampoo and conditioner, and household cleaners.

Another important goal of Repair Cafe is the sharing of knowledge by the volunteers to help teach people important and useful life skills.

It is part of a global movement aimed at reducing waste.

The already burgeoning international network works to reduce the carbon footprint of modern society.

Ms Storoy said work was in progress for the first cafe and members of the public had expressed a lot of interest in the project.

"We are hoping to host the first ever event in a couple of months, possibly at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, Pialba,” she said.

For more information, email repaircafeherveybay@gmail. com.