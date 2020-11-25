Changing conditions bring relief to those fighting fires

Krisstah Gatehouse captured this image of the fire currently burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Krisstah Gatehouse

MUCH-NEEDED relief has come to those fighting fires on Fraser Island thanks to changed wind conditions from the north to the south east.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said with the fire continuing to burn in vegetation in remote parts of the island, the strong northerly winds which have been pushing the main fire-front further south have abated in favour of a southerly change which gives firefighters an opportunity to build and strengthen containment lines.

"Smoke may impact townships and campsites along the island's eastern beach and the adjacent mainland over the coming days," he said.

"Beach drivers should exercise caution when traversing the eastern beach, and in any situation along the coast where smoke may impact visibility.

"Campers and visitors to the island are being advised to keep a watch on our website for information on the areas you are planning to visit including our park alert pages, and to look out for any signage and listen to any instructions from rangers."

The fire response is being co-ordinated by an incident management team headed up by experienced Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers supported by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel and equipment, and Butchulla representatives.

"The IMT has the necessary trained fire personnel and fire equipment at its disposal," the spokesman said.

"This includes multiple crews on the ground each day, with further resources drawn from across south east Queensland to assist where necessary, and access to the aerial support capabilities of QFES.

"This team directs how the fire is tactically managed, feeds combined resources where they are needed, brings together the latest technology to monitor the fire and get real-time situation updates and facilitates the sharing of information across state agencies, local government and other important stakeholders.

"The fire is not threatening life or property and it has not damaged any infrastructure.

"QPWS routinely conducts planned burns operations on K'gari, and the use of fire is a globally recognised environmental management strategy.

"While the majority of the island, including popular visitor sites, remains open, some campgrounds, such as Dundabura, and access tracks in the middle of the island and the west coast are closed as a safety precaution.

"These closures not only protect the public but assist in crews in undertaking important containment and suppression operations."