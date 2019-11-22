Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatumhave finalised their divorce. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatumhave finalised their divorce. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Celebrity

Channing Tatum finalises divorce

by Julie Gordon and Chelsea Hirsch
22nd Nov 2019 11:24 AM

A year-and-a-half after announcing their separation, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are divorced.

The stars - who are both in new relationships, with Dewan expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee - finalised their divorce in Los Angeles this week, Page Six has confirmed.

TMZ reports the exes have not yet worked out a property settlement or a custody agreement over their six-year-old daughter, Everly.

 

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

Dewan, 38, and actor Kazee, 44, announced in September that she was pregnant. Tatum, meanwhile, is dating the singer Jessie J - a relationship Dewan said she was shocked to learn about not directly through Tatum but via the internet.

"I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face - and over the internet, as it was happening," she reportedly wrote in her recent memoir. "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided."

 

Channing Tatum and Jessie J.
Channing Tatum and Jessie J.

 

Dewan is pregnant. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dewan is pregnant. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018, and he and Jessie were first linked in early October of that year. Interestingly, the divorce papers were filed just weeks later, on October 26, 2018, per court records.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
channing tatum divorce jenna dewan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCKING: Dog tethered to pole and left to die

        premium_icon SHOCKING: Dog tethered to pole and left to die

        News A DOG has been left to die without water in the blistering heat on a lonely road.

        MORE TO BE DONE: Tackling veteran suicide

        premium_icon MORE TO BE DONE: Tackling veteran suicide

        News Brian Tidyman knows from experience the horrors of war never leave

        Why there is a call to move Hervey Bay cenotaph

        premium_icon Why there is a call to move Hervey Bay cenotaph

        News You could say Pamela Williams grew up with the military in her blood

        Thief steals car from Hervey Bay driveway

        premium_icon Thief steals car from Hervey Bay driveway

        News Police are urging anyone with information to come forward