Channing Tatum finalises divorce

A year-and-a-half after announcing their separation, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are divorced.

The stars - who are both in new relationships, with Dewan expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee - finalised their divorce in Los Angeles this week, Page Six has confirmed.

TMZ reports the exes have not yet worked out a property settlement or a custody agreement over their six-year-old daughter, Everly.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

Dewan, 38, and actor Kazee, 44, announced in September that she was pregnant. Tatum, meanwhile, is dating the singer Jessie J - a relationship Dewan said she was shocked to learn about not directly through Tatum but via the internet.

"I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face - and over the internet, as it was happening," she reportedly wrote in her recent memoir. "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided."

Channing Tatum and Jessie J.

Dewan is pregnant. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018, and he and Jessie were first linked in early October of that year. Interestingly, the divorce papers were filed just weeks later, on October 26, 2018, per court records.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission