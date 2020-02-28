‘Chaotic and dangerous’ bridge causing Coast congestion

Hope Island resident Bill Barnes has said the bridge at Jabiru Island is a trouble spot. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Hope Island resident Bill Barnes has said the bridge at Jabiru Island is a trouble spot. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

TWO bridges and a road spanning Jabiru Island are causing major congestion in one of the city's most prestigious suburbs, according to a local man calling for it to be fixed.

Hope Island resident Bill Barnes says the Jabiru Island bridges, part of a major thoroughfare in the area, are "chaotic and dangerous".

His concerns have been raised after the Bulletin launched a campaign asking Gold Coast residents to report problem roads in an attempt to have them fixed.

Bill Barnes near the Jabiru Island Bridge.

Mr Barnes said many Hope Island locals were forced to use the Oxley Dr bridges every day, leading to traffic backed up for more than 100m on both sides.

"The biggest issue is on the Hope Island side and the Paradise Point side (where) it's four lanes," he said.

"As soon as you hit the bridge they reduce down to one lane either way (two lanes across), to go across.

"The trouble is that during busy times there's a huge line-up on either side of the bridge because you've got to merge, and especially from the Paradise Point side there's very little warning you're actually merging.

A campaign has been launched asking Gold Coast residents to report problem roads in an attempt to have them fixed. Photo: Glenn Hampson.

"It's very dangerous. Cars just swing across so you've got people slamming on the brakes."

He called for duplication to cope with congestion.

"They've got the facilities there," he said.

"If you go across the bridge you can see (there's space for a second bridge) so whoever built it knew it was going to be built at some stage."

Residents say the road narrows from four lanes across to two at the bridge and causes major traffic snarls. Picture Glenn Hampson.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman confirmed provisions had already been made for duplicating the bridges.

He said provisions were made when road sections were previously widened through Paradise Point and Hope Island.

"As with all projects, any future funding for upgrades will need to be prioritised with other needs across the Gold Coast, and the state,'' the spokesman said.

"We continue to monitor traffic and congestion levels."