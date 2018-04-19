Chapman blames lack of protocol awareness in apology

DENIS Chapman has blamed a lack of awareness of the "appropriate and transparent course to follow" during his public apology for misconduct.

Less than a week after revelations the Infrastructure councillor had tampered with fellow councillor Paul Truscott's mail, he faced Thursday's meeting with a solemn demeanour and read his apology from a prepared statement.

The panel's ruling relates to an incident in July 2017, where Cr Chapman opened a bag of power banks addressed to Cr Truscott, photographed the contents and forwarded the pictures onto another unnamed councillor.

APOLOGETIC: Councillor Denis Chapman blamed a lack of awareness of the proper protocols for transparency for his access to fellow councillor Paul Truscott's mail in July last year. Alistair Brightman

The power banks were part of a disaster management get-ready program funded by the State Government.

The other councillor has not been identified.

"As stated by the panel, I was not, but should have been familiar with the relevant administrative protocols and guidelines that may have assisted with the transparent clarification of the issue of concern to me at the time," Cr Chapman said.

"I accept I should have been familiar with the relevant administrative protocols...and I should have taken my concerns directly to the CEO or mayor.

"I apologise wholeheartedly and unreservedly to the council and community for my actions in this matter."

His speech was a far cry from his demeanour last week, where he defiantly told local media he thought he was "doing his job" when he photographed the parcel's content.

Councillor breaks his silence on mail scandal: A councillor has broken his silence on a mail-tampering scandal that has landed him with a fine and a stern warning from the State Government.

"I didn't even know what they were," he told reporters last Thursday.

Cr Chapman will also pay a fine of $1200 and be counselled for the misconduct ruling.

Cr Paul Truscott said he just wanted to move on and do his job of "serving the Fraser Coast."