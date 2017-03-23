Chapman: Why I'm the man for the deputy mayor role

HE'S held the position of councillor some time, but councillor Denis Chapman is now eyeing one of the top spots in the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Cr Chapman indicated he would contest for the position of deputy mayor, which will be voted on at the next meeting on April 12.

It puts him in the running with incumbent deputy mayor George Seymour, who has held the position for about 12 months.

Cr Chapman said his running for the role was part of him "growing as a councillor."

"I thought I'd give it a go, and I feel that it's a part of growing as a councillor," he said.

"Since I've come in as a councillor, I've respected the position of mayor (Chris Loft) as being mayor, and we work very well together. We bounce things backwards and forwards off each other, and I think I could help steady the ship as it's going along.

"Cr Seymour said he'd be happy to put his hand up, so I thought I'd state today that I'm quite keen to have a go myself."

Cr Chapman said his roles with the Apex Board, the Building Designers Association and his experience as a building designer made him suitable for the job.

"I've got a lot to offer this community, and I really appreciate the way the community has supported me," he said.

"So I'd like to have a go for the community."

Under the Local Government Act, the position of deputy mayor must be declared vacant at least two weeks before the vote takes place.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council votes on a new candidate for the position every year.

Having already indicated his decision to re-contest the position, Cr Seymour said it was good to have another candidate run.

"It's good to see more than one person to do the job, it's healthy," he said.

"If Denis wins, I'll support him. But it will be a matter of majority council support.

"I'm sure he'll do a fine job if he wins."