Chapman's plans for beach floodlights vote

LIGHT PLAN: Councillor Denis Chapman with the proposed area for the Scarness beach lights, which was delayed last year. Blake Antrobus

A COUNCIL plan to illuminate Scarness beach with floodlights could soon make a comeback.

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman revealed his plans to bring the controversial motion back to the council "early next year” for a vote, following numerous delays last year.

The proposal, which involves trialling six floodlights along Scarness beach along with additional security cameras, was carried 10-1 by councillors in April 2017.

Then-deputy mayor George Seymour was the only councillor to vote against it.

But the trial was delayed after state environment reports revealed the lights would have adverse effects on loggerhead turtles known to rest at the beach.

Council documents reveal a vote on the proposal has been delayed until a review of the Esplanade Master Plan has been undertaken, with a consultancy brief for a community engagement process being prepared.

Cr Chapman said the floodlights plan "could still be on the books” and a vote would most likely occur when the community had reviewed the full Master Plan.

"I think it would be great for people to be able to go there at night and enjoy the ocean, go for a nice walk along the beach,” Cr Chapman told the Chronicle.

"Other councils like Townsville, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast all light up their beach at night.

"It will also increase safety as the more light we have down there, the safer it is for people.”

Cr Chapman said the council could also avoid disturbing wildlife by using low-cost LED lighting that wouldn't disturb marine life and not use excessive power.