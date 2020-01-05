Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and Peter Olds at Maryborough’s Bond Store.
Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and Peter Olds at Maryborough’s Bond Store.
News

Chapter of history pops up in Maryborough

Christian Berechree
Christian Berechree
5th Jan 2020 3:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KEY part of Maryborough’s manufacturing history is the focus of a new pop-up exhibition in the Heritage City.

The temporary exhibition will tell the story of 150 years of engineering excellence in the city, established by Walkers.

Held in the historic basement of the heritage-listed Bond Store, Mayor George Seymour said it was a creative way to showcase the building.

“This is the first of what I hope will be many different exhibitions” Cr Seymour said.

Visiting the exhibition with Peter Olds, who started his apprenticeship at Walkers in 1945, Cr Seymour said Maryborough was right to be proud of its industrial heritage.

The exhibition celebrating the 150 year milestone of manufacturing excellence in Maryborough will be on at the Bond Store until the end of January and is provided by Downer.

Downer’s Maryborough Rail facility was built 150 years ago and was originally owned by Walkers Ltd.

Walkers Ltd was sold to Evans Deakin Industries (EDI) in 1980, with Downer acquiring EDI in 2001.

“I encourage everyone to visit the museum and see the interpretative panels which document this vitally important aspect of our history” Cr Seymour said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast girl, 11, starts cancer fundraising revolution

        premium_icon Coast girl, 11, starts cancer fundraising revolution

        News ‘I get to see a lot of very inspiring contributions by young people’

        Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        premium_icon Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        Business With a bushfire breaking out in the township, some staff members have already lost...

        Tourists face uncertain trek back to heart of fire crisis

        premium_icon Tourists face uncertain trek back to heart of fire crisis

        News Two visitors began the journey to the epicentre of the fire crisis.

        Expected showers to bring sweet relief

        premium_icon Expected showers to bring sweet relief

        News FIRE risks on the Fraser Coast are due to ease this week thanks to light showers...