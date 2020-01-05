Chapter of history pops up in Maryborough

A KEY part of Maryborough’s manufacturing history is the focus of a new pop-up exhibition in the Heritage City.

The temporary exhibition will tell the story of 150 years of engineering excellence in the city, established by Walkers.

Held in the historic basement of the heritage-listed Bond Store, Mayor George Seymour said it was a creative way to showcase the building.

“This is the first of what I hope will be many different exhibitions” Cr Seymour said.

Visiting the exhibition with Peter Olds, who started his apprenticeship at Walkers in 1945, Cr Seymour said Maryborough was right to be proud of its industrial heritage.

The exhibition celebrating the 150 year milestone of manufacturing excellence in Maryborough will be on at the Bond Store until the end of January and is provided by Downer.

Downer’s Maryborough Rail facility was built 150 years ago and was originally owned by Walkers Ltd.

Walkers Ltd was sold to Evans Deakin Industries (EDI) in 1980, with Downer acquiring EDI in 2001.

“I encourage everyone to visit the museum and see the interpretative panels which document this vitally important aspect of our history” Cr Seymour said.