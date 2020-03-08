Menu
International Women's Day - Hervey Bay police woman Snr Sgt Brooke Flood.Photo: Alistair Brightman
International Women's Day - Hervey Bay police woman Snr Sgt Brooke Flood.Photo: Alistair Brightman
IN CHARGE: Top cop reflects on changing service

Shaun Ryan
by
8th Mar 2020 10:47 AM
THE officer in charge at Hervey Bay's police station believes major changes in the service have helped validate women's presence within the force.

Senior Sergeant Brooke Flood believes she would not have been able to secure the role she has now when starting her career 20 years ago.

"During my career I have often been the only woman stationed at a particular watch-house, but a lot has changed in that time. We are all equal now," Sen-Sgt Flood told the Chronicle.

She said the appointment of Katarina Carroll as Queensland Police Commissioner was proof women could climb to any position within the ranks.

International Women's Day - Hervey Bay police women (L) Snr Sgt Brooke Flood, Sgt Kathryn Stagoll, Acting Sgt Nicola Davies, Snr Cnst Leigh Nancarrow, Sgt Maree Wooley, Cnst Kasey Mills, Snr Cnst Laura Yates, Acting Sgt Danielle O'Rourke and Snr Cnst Stephanie Vermeersch.Photo: Alistair Brightman
International Women's Day - Hervey Bay police women (L) Snr Sgt Brooke Flood, Sgt Kathryn Stagoll, Acting Sgt Nicola Davies, Snr Cnst Leigh Nancarrow, Sgt Maree Wooley, Cnst Kasey Mills, Snr Cnst Laura Yates, Acting Sgt Danielle O'Rourke and Snr Cnst Stephanie Vermeersch.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Sen-Sgt Flood has worked as an officer in charge for about eight years in total at several stations. "Being a police officer is good, honest work," she said.

She encouraged young women who enjoyed assisting their communities to consider joining the service.

"The job is something you can do and really make a difference," Sen-Sgt Flood said.

The Bay's top cop said the public often preferred to deal with female officers. 

"This is especially the case with domestic violence and sexual abuse cases where the victims are generally women," she said.

