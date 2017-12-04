Charged 18yrs later: Attempted seduction, drugs, bum grabs

ALMOST 18 years after groping a police officer while on a drunken tirade, Jaymie Sue Bailey has paid for her actions.

Appearing in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, the Hervey Bay resident pleaded guilty to 14 charges, many of which date back to 1999.

It all started on October 2, 1999 when Bailey gave police officers a fake name after being pulled over while driving unlicensed.

The court heard when caught out, Bailey said to officers she stated a false name because she didn't want to get in trouble, police prosecutor Donna Sperling said.

On December 18, 1999 at 3.57am, police pulled over Bailey where she was breath tested and delivered a reading of 0.149 while driving unlicensed.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COURT COVERAGE HERE>>

Bailey refused to accompany officer's back to the station for a further test and became aggressive towards police.

When she eventually abided, Bailey yelled obscenities at police and when warned she replied "you're a f--king sl-t, sl-t, sl-t, sl-t".

On arrival at the watch house, Bailey said: "just because you have a uniform on you think you are king sh-t. Arrest me, I bet you would get off on that".

She then grabbed the buttocks of a female officer and said "come into the cell with me and feel me up".

After warning Bailey, the police officer was punched in the face by Bailey.

Bailey was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs on December 5, 2008 when she was found with 1.5g of marijuana and 11 used syringes which were not properly disposed of.

In 2009, she was charged with failing to appear in court. Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his client had shown great shame and remorse for her actions.

Since the events, Bailey broke her spine in a car accident and completely lost use of her legs.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge issued Bailey a combined fine of $1500 and a driving disqualification of six months.