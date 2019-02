The Hervey Bay man is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 21 for possession of a drug utensil.

The Hervey Bay man is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 21 for possession of a drug utensil. Trevor Veale

A SEARCH of a Hervey Bay man who allegedly wasn't wearing a bicycle helmet while riding in Urangan has landed him in front of a magistrate.

About 2.30pm on Tuesday, the 19-year-old was questioned by police about his lack of safety gear on Boat Harbour Dr when officers found a drug utensil in his property.

The man will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 21 facing a possession of drug utensils charge.