Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt

Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.

THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.

Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.

He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.

The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.

The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.

It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.

A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.

They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.