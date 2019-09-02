Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Crime

Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.

Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.

He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.

The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.

The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.

It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.

A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.

They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks extortion strathpine

Top Stories

    Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    premium_icon Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    News 'This mischief is aimed at upsetting people who don't need added stress when they are dealing with other problems'

    GALLERY: Catching the rock bug in annual line up

    premium_icon GALLERY: Catching the rock bug in annual line up

    News Were you photographed by our photographer?

    Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    premium_icon Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    News Show and Shine fundraiser offers Father's Day fun

    GALLERY: Local fishers don penguin suits for ball

    premium_icon GALLERY: Local fishers don penguin suits for ball

    News The Fisherman's Ball held on Friday was a resounding success