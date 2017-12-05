Menu
Charging batteries catch fire in home

Inge Hansen
by

A MAN had a close call with a battery charger which caught alight in his Maryborough home.

The man left the charging batteries unattended while at an address in Carlisle St about 9.50am Tuesday.

Acting Station Officer Bradley Spencer said the owner extinguished the small blaze with a dry chemical powder extinguished before calling the fire station.

He said it sparked new reminders to keep an eye on charging goods.

"We encourage people to always call us for back up," he said.

"We can make sure it's out properly and everything is safe."

The batteries and battery charger were the only items damaged in the incident.

Topics:  fcemergency fcfire maryborough queensland fire and emergency service

Fraser Coast Chronicle
