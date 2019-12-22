Menu
News

Charging plan gets tick from Coast energy guru Cheaper energy for electric vehicles

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 5:00 PM
THE introduction of a home charging plan for electric vehicles by the State Government has been applauded by a Fraser Coast green energy guru.

Fraser Coast businessman Greg McGarvie, ACE EV managing director, said the initiative, which will offer cheaper electricity prices for customers and 18 hours of guaranteed charge time each day, was a great step forward.

“I think it’s excellent, it’s positive,” he said.

“It sends positive signals to the future in terms of using green energy.”

Mr McGarvie said the initiative could propel people into buying their first electric vehicle.

“It’s common sense to buy an electric vehicle, they are so cheap to run,” he said.

“They are quiet, they don’t steal your oxygen and replace it with toxic exhaust gases and don’t put money in the pockets of oil companies.”

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the EV Home Charging Plan offers cheaper electricity prices for customers.

“Owners can charge their electric vehicle during the day when there’s higher levels of generation with renewables in the mix,” Dr Lynham said.

“They’ll have the same cheaper rate if they want to charge at night.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

