Charity ball ready to force fun on attendees

Hundreds in formal attire will join costumed characters in Brisbane next month at the Redback Garrison - 501st Legion's Galactic Empire Charity Ball to help raise vital funds for Act for Kids.

NEXT week hundreds of people involved with the Redback Garrison - 501st Legion will converge on the Tattersall's Club in Brisbane for the Galactic Empire Charity Ball, in support of Act for Kids campaign.

Hervey Bay trooper Adam Clarke, will be suiting up and heading down for the Saturday, June 3 charity event and is looking forward to all the night will hold.

"I believe I am the only one travelling down to Brisbane from Hervey Bay for the event,” he said.

"I will be one of the costumed characters on the night, dressed as a Snowtrooper from The Empire Strikes Back.

Adam said everyone is invited to attend the formal event where costumed characters from the Star Wars saga will roam around while hundreds of patrons take part in the festivities and charity auctions.

"You will see costumes you'd swear just walked off the movie set,” Adam said.

"When you hear the word "Canapés” don't think pigs in a blanket, no way, Lord Vader would not stand for it.

"We are talking high class and elegant along with dessert delicacies.”

There will be charity auctions, photo opportunities with screen accurate Star Wars characters and full scale replica props like imperial speeder bikes along with mouse droid races, live entertainment, great food, prizes for the best dressed and much more.

"Most importantly you'll be helping children in need, which is what really inspires us,” Adam said.

"That's why Act for Kids was chosen as the beneficiary of all profits raised for the event.”

Queensland's Redback Garrison's organising committee member Matthew Spoljarevic encouraged the community to come along for a fun night out.

"Formal attire is essential for this prestigious event,” he said.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, and we will have plenty of entertainment throughout the night with plenty of photo opportunities with your favourite Star Wars characters.

"We have some of the best, movie accurate Star Wars costumes on the planet, so come along and be part of a truly unique experience.”

Act for Kids is an Australia charity which provides support and therapy to children and families who are at risk or have experience abuse or neglect with a goal of keeping all children safe, happy and free from abuse.

The Redback Garrison is a part of the 501st Legion, which is an all-volunteer organisation formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate.

2016 was a fantastic year for Queensland's Redback Garrison with over 150 active troopers around the state, over $58,000 raised for charity and an Australia Day Achievement Award for Community Service from the Brisbane City Lord Mayor.

Tickets to the Galactic Empire Charity Ball cost $75 per person, and can be booked online at galacticempirecharityball.com.au.