Charity bike ride to help scouts group

Join the Baddow Bike Ride this weekend to help raise funds for the Baddow Scouts Group to get their hut up to scratch.

A SOCIAL bike ride turned fundraiser will be a huge help for a small Maryborough scouts group struggling to make ends meet.

Baddow Scouts Group Committee chairman Joeanna Thorne said the bike ride originally started off as a social ride for her partner David and his mate.

"David wanted to get a few guys together and go for a bike ride, when they decided to make it a fundraiser for a good cause and what better cause than for the kids at Baddow Scouts,” she said.

"This is the first fundraiser I have organised and hopefully it will be a big achievement - if I can pull it off.”

Committee treasurer Marilyn Peatey said there was much to do on their hut.

"There is heaps on work to do on our hut including the electricity which is out of date, rotten timber boards and painting the building,” Marilyn said.

"It is always lovely for organisations to think of us when donating.”

The Baddow Bike Ride will start registrations at 8.30am, leaving at 9am from outside Platypus Stockfeeds, 36 Gayndah Rd, Maryborough West. There will be coffee and tea available.

The three-hour ride will include Biggenden, Ban Ban Springs, Tansey Range, Kilkivan, and back to Joeanna's place in Tinana for a barbecue and raffle draws.

The progressive raffles with donated prizes include meat, hairdresser, and fishing tackle vouchers and alcohol.

Sign-up is $20 and $10 for a pillion passenger which includes a burger, drink and lucky door ticket.

Joeanna said the event was fully supported by the Independent Riders Fraser Coast.

"We are hoping it to be a good and profitable day.”

Anyone is welcome to join the ride.

For more information phone Joeanne 0438 513 577.