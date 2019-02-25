Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK TO GOOD USE: Endeavour Foundation retail manager Christine Spink with the Eli Waters charity bins.
BACK TO GOOD USE: Endeavour Foundation retail manager Christine Spink with the Eli Waters charity bins. Blake Antrobus
News

Charity bins moved as illegal dumping skyrockets

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHARITY bins outside the Eli Waters Shopping Centre have been relocated as illegal dumping continues to skyrocket on the Fraser Coast.

It has left the Fraser Coast Regional Council and charity organisations scrambling to find a way to combat the scourge, which costs ratepayers about $250,000 in the clean-up and monitoring process every year.

After months of rubbish being dumped out the front of the Endeavour Foundation's charity bins, the organisation decided to find them a new home in Maryborough.

Endeavour Foundation Op Shop manager Christine Spink said the bins would be re-purposed to store firewood at the Maryborough site and be used to collect donations as part of the container refund scheme.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and those of the council... we've taken the decision to remove the bins,” Ms Spink said.

"We still have donation bins outside our store on Boat Harbour Dr and we're lucky enough to receive a lot of in-store donations, which we're hoping will continue.

"People should never leave donations in front of charity bins, as they will be classified as rubbish and go to waste.”

Resident Chris Paton, who lives in a property nearby the bins, said it was good to see them go after all the rubbish he had seen pile up.

"It's an eyesore, people don't do the right thing,” Mr Paton told the Chronicle.

"I've seen it dozens of times on the Fraser Coast over the last three years, they've thrown beds, car tyres, outdoor table sets.”

The council has installed CCTV cameras and issued fines to deter people from dumping near the bins to little avail.

endeavour foundation fccommunity fraser coast illegal dumping
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Strong winds, high tides wreak havoc on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Strong winds, high tides wreak havoc on Fraser Island

    News High winds and king tides have left Fraser Island's residents and rangers facing a lengthy cleanup

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Unreasonable customer policy back on council agenda

    premium_icon Unreasonable customer policy back on council agenda

    Council News The policy has returned to council after a council vote was delayed

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    GALLERY: Homes threatened by massive fire in Booral

    premium_icon GALLERY: Homes threatened by massive fire in Booral

    News The grass fire has since been contained by firefighters

    WATCH: Terrifying moment car ploughs through fences

    premium_icon WATCH: Terrifying moment car ploughs through fences

    News The rollover occurred about 6.03am on Friday