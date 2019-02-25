Charity bins moved as illegal dumping skyrockets

BACK TO GOOD USE: Endeavour Foundation retail manager Christine Spink with the Eli Waters charity bins.

BACK TO GOOD USE: Endeavour Foundation retail manager Christine Spink with the Eli Waters charity bins. Blake Antrobus

CHARITY bins outside the Eli Waters Shopping Centre have been relocated as illegal dumping continues to skyrocket on the Fraser Coast.

It has left the Fraser Coast Regional Council and charity organisations scrambling to find a way to combat the scourge, which costs ratepayers about $250,000 in the clean-up and monitoring process every year.

After months of rubbish being dumped out the front of the Endeavour Foundation's charity bins, the organisation decided to find them a new home in Maryborough.

Endeavour Foundation Op Shop manager Christine Spink said the bins would be re-purposed to store firewood at the Maryborough site and be used to collect donations as part of the container refund scheme.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and those of the council... we've taken the decision to remove the bins,” Ms Spink said.

"We still have donation bins outside our store on Boat Harbour Dr and we're lucky enough to receive a lot of in-store donations, which we're hoping will continue.

"People should never leave donations in front of charity bins, as they will be classified as rubbish and go to waste.”

Resident Chris Paton, who lives in a property nearby the bins, said it was good to see them go after all the rubbish he had seen pile up.

"It's an eyesore, people don't do the right thing,” Mr Paton told the Chronicle.

"I've seen it dozens of times on the Fraser Coast over the last three years, they've thrown beds, car tyres, outdoor table sets.”

The council has installed CCTV cameras and issued fines to deter people from dumping near the bins to little avail.