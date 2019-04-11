Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oxfam's online store is the latest victim of Australia's retail market. It will close down from May 2019.
Oxfam's online store is the latest victim of Australia's retail market. It will close down from May 2019.
Business

Charity to close all Australian stores

Hannah Busch
by
11th Apr 2019 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OXFAM Australia will shut down its retail and online stores thanks to a 'tough retail environment' and commercial pressures. 

The charity's board announced today that all retail stores, located only in capital cities, and its online store, would progressively be shut down from May. 

It is the latest business facing financial pressure in Australia's retail market. Napolean Perdis, Big W and a string of smaller fashion chains such as Roger David are among those to announce store closures in the past year. 

Woolworths also cited the tough retail market in announcing more than two dozen Big W stores and distribution centres would close over the next three years. 

CEO Brad Banducci told media the stores targeted for closure were the most economically challenged with the highest rent. 

Oxfam Australia Chief Operating Officer Tony McKimmie said in a statement thanked the staff and volunteers that had worked in Oxfam Trading over the past five decades. 

More Stories

Show More
business editors picks oxfam retail
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    premium_icon Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    News A MISCOMMUNICATION sparked a search off the Fraser Coast overnight after a couple of fishermen in a tinny failed to return after dark.

    Meeting held to discuss Fraser Coast irukandji stings

    premium_icon Meeting held to discuss Fraser Coast irukandji stings

    News She said the aim was not to reduce the incidents.

    'No event restrictions on Seafront Oval': council

    premium_icon 'No event restrictions on Seafront Oval': council

    Council News CEO Ken Diehm said the council had not restricted event access

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on