Charity concert for inspirational Maryborough teen

ALL IN: Toni Robinson's Dance School will host the Charity Concert for Coen.

TONI Robinson's Dance School pupils and teacher will dance their hearts out at a concert aimed at helping Maryborough's Coen Ashton.

The school will hold its midyear Charity Concert on Sunday, July 30 to raise money for the local teen's kidney transplant.

Coen Ashton, who is 19 this year, was born with insulin dependant diabetes and cystic fibrosis, which is a genetic disease that attacks the lungs.

In 2012, Coen underwent a double lung transplant, but that was not the end to Coen's health problems - now his kidneys have failed.

"I've been through a double lung transplant and the cards of fate mean I now need a kidney transplant,” Coen said.

"Thanks to the support of others I feel even more determined to make my dreams of another transplant become real.

"Everyone wants to be a hero and save a life. Become an organ donor and you could save up to nine lives. My donor, my Hero.”

Coen Ashton would like to see everyone become a donor. contributed

The dance teacher of more than 40 years said when looking for a cause for their charity concert, Coen immediately came to mind.

"Most of us have been so inspired by his drive throughout his life,” Toni said.

"He is currently in hospital in Melbourne, where his family have had to relocate to due to his medical condition, and is receiving dialysis for up to 24 hours a week.

"His new focus is now a kidney transplant, in which he is on a waiting list for.

"As we can imagine, this is a very costly process for Coen's family, so we are here to help them financially and to cheer on Coen in his recovery.”

Toni said his story had inspired us.

"His positivity towards life is just heart warming,” Toni said.

"Coen and his mother informed us that he has spent nearly a third of his life in hospital, but he's prepared to keep on fighting his way out of there.”

Toni said when speaking to Coen he was so delighted to hear of the news that there was locals here still cheering him on.

"Now that he's heard there's a local dance school cheering him on, perhaps when he's well enough he can dance too,” she said.

But for now, Coen knows that Toni Robinson's Dance School will do the dancing for him.

Fast facts

The Concert For Coen will be held at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough on Sunday, July 30 from 1.30pm.

Dance acts will include Toni Robinson's Dance School, LAD Studio and Riverside Christian College Dancers with singing and instrumental performances from Nicolette Harper, Amy Ross, Melange and the Maryborough Youth and Show Choir. Cost is $10 and there will be donation tins in the Brolga foyer. To make a donation, phone Toni Robinson on 0419212740.

To follow Coen's journey, visit his Facebook page.