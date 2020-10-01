Charity founder accused of selling bogus raffle tickets

The founder of an anti-bullying charity who recently admitted to choking and slapping his ex-girlfriend is being investigated by the gaming authority over a car raffle where tickets were sold without a prize, it can be revealed.

Conan Visser, who started the I Can I Will children's charity, recently pleaded guilty to domestic violence offences, including assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, after he attacked his former girlfriend in 2018.

His admission resulted in other women coming forward to tell their own stories of threats and harassment by Visser.

The 35-year-old, who posed with celebrities including Jeff Horn and Tammy Hembrow to promote his organisation, is still facing charges of drug possession.

The Courier-Mail can now reveal Visser is being investigated after allegations emerged of a failed car lottery held as a fundraiser for the charity.

The charity says it has been hit hard by COVID and has vowed to refund ticketholders - claiming the raffle was not its idea.

Conan Visser leaving the Brisbane District Court.

Tickets were sold at $40 each for the chance to win a vinyl wrapped Audi A7 supplied by a Brisbane car revamping company.

According to a statement posted by the company, Visser was to pay for the car with cash raised through ticket sales, with the remainder going to I Can I Will.

But the car company said it "withdrew from the proposal" after it "became increasingly evident that Conan's practices were not aligned with what was promised".

"We have provided evidence of what occurred to the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and understand that Conan Visser is being investigated," the post said.

A statement from the OLGR confirmed an investigation was underway.

"This matter is currently the subject of an investigation by OLGR under the Charitable and Non - Profit Gaming Act 1999 (CNPGA)," the statement said.

"Confidentiality provisions under the CNPGA prevent the disclosure of information about the investigation at this stage."

Conan Visser, founder of the I Can I Will charity, with Jeff Horn. Picture: Instagram

In an email to The Courier-Mail, a person using the I Can I Will email account claimed it was not the charity's idea to run the raffle and it was not involved in marketing.

"The money was deposited into an account held by I Can I Will and ALL the costs of the raffle came out of that account … (raffles are expensive to run)," the email said.

"We released public posts across social media advising the public that we will arrange for all ticket holders to receive their money ASAP.

"We had planned on that happening by the end of June, which had been agreed upon by Liquor and Gaming.

"But sadly, with COVID, our regular income came to a stop.

"Full refunds are predicted to be done to all ticket holders within three months maximum."

Tickets for the Audi raffle were sold more than a year ago.

"Being left with the raffle (that we did not run), it has put the entire charity's future at risk and we are strongly considering closing once the money is paid back," the person said.

"Especially with our CEO stepping down."

I Can I Will's most recent annual information statement says the charity has one employee.

Originally published as Charity founder accused of selling bogus raffle tickets