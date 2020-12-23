Menu
Maryborough Victory Church Care services helped 500 families put food on their table with an extra special Christmas box. Picture: Supplied
News

Charity pulls through tough year to help feed 500 families

Lacee Froeschl
23rd Dec 2020 11:30 AM
A local charity has spent the year giving the shirts off their back to families in need despite their own struggle to fill the hampers.

Victory Church Care services usually help about 7000 families with their groceries each year through their $30 food hampers.

But this year proved a little different.

“Over the year we have definitely seen an influx of people financially in need,” care services manager Lauren Smith said.

“It’s even been difficult for us to get supplies due to drought and of course, COVID-19.”

Maryborough Victory Church Care services helped 500 families put food on their table with an extra special Christmas box. Picture: Supplied
The Maryborough church services proved even more vital in this pandemic year with additional families in need.

“Through conversations with our customers a fair few opened up about how hard it’s been to keep food on the table, especially with Christmas coming up,” Mrs Smith said.

Victory’s Gifts of Hope week (December 14 to 18) saw 500 families with enough food and an extra special box filled with things for the Christmas table.

“We saw people break into tears with the amount of food they could get, while also being able to make Christmas feel like Christmas,” Mrs Smith added.

“Even after giving out 500 hampers … we’re still receiving calls and messages from people in need of assistance.”

Maryborough’s Victory Care services will reopen on January 19, 2021.

