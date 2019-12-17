Menu
Maryborough Salvation Army had some of its Xmas hamper donations stolen - (L) Deanne Stewart, Cherie Spalding and Cpt Adele Williams with empty baskets.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Photo: Alistair Brightman
BREAKING: Charity thieves strike again

Jessica Cook
17th Dec 2019 10:52 AM
HEARTLESS thieves have struck a Maryborough charity for the second time in a matter of days.

The Salvation Army in Maryborough has been the target of two break and enters. 

Overnight, unknown offenders again gained entry to the hall in Bazaar St and stole food and donated goods.

This comes after boxes of toys, brand new handbags, toiletries and food were stolen from the hall on Sunday.

Salvation Army staff member Cherie Spalding told the Chronicle yesterday she was saddened that the organisation was the victim of crime at this time of year.

"I don't know why the culprits didn't just come and ask for gifts, food or the hampers. That is what we are here for, we help those who need it," she said.

"What really makes this tough is that many of the people who come to collect toys, food and hampers have been coming to us throughout the year. We have seen some faces almost every week."

 

 

