STORY OF: How a wonderful wife led to long and happy life

FOND MEMORIES: Charles Roberts, pictured on his 102nd birthday, recalls growing up on a dairy farm and meeting his beautiful wife Isabelle at a dance.

FOND MEMORIES: Charles Roberts, pictured on his 102nd birthday, recalls growing up on a dairy farm and meeting his beautiful wife Isabelle at a dance. Contributed

ON THE dairy farm where Charles Roberts grew up, life was tough.

Droving cattle and clearing land was part of his life from childhood - not an easy existence, especially when he left school at 16 to work full-time on his parents' farm.

That's why, when he got the chance, he put on his finest clothes, saddled up his horse and rode along the dirt roads of Atherton into town.

"Back then we used to get all dressed up to go to the pictures," Mr Charles said.

"There was no sound, but someone sat in the corner playing the piano.

"I also loved the local dances - it was two bob to get in and I can remember tying my horse outside the hall for the night and riding home in the early hours of the morning."

Born on May 26, 1917, Mr Roberts learned how to ride a horse early in life, riding around the farm and to get to school.

"As a child I can remember riding my horse to school every day," he said.

"We only had dirt roads in Atherton at the time, but there was one mile of bitumen between Atherton and Mareeba.

"It was a dairy farm, but we also grew tobacco. I left school at the age of 16 to help my parents on the farm - it was very hard work but it was what you made of it."

It was at a dance in Mareeba that he would meet his beloved wife, Isabelle, when he was 20.

Charles and Isabelle had two sons, and the family eventually moved to Darwin where Charles took up work as a butcher at Woolworths.

The family was on holiday in Cairns when Cyclone Tracy hit Darwin on Christmas Day, 1974. The cyclone killed 71 people and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

"I was one of the first people allowed back into Darwin after the cyclone - it was such a bloody mess. There was nothing left, you had to see it to believe it," he said.

Mr Roberts took a new job as a housing inspector, assisting people who had lost their homes and helping them move back in once repairs had been undertaken.

In retirement, he returned to Cairns where he enjoyed a leisurely lifestyle fishing and travelling.

He still enjoys dancing, fishing and walking and is a talented musician who can play a range of brass instruments.

Now 102-years-old and living at Bolton Clarke Baycrest in Hervey Bay, Mr Roberts credits his long life to marrying a "good woman".

He says living an active life-style, eating healthy food and drinking in moderation have helped him stay well.

"I used to enjoy a beer when they were sixpence a pot, but I gave up when the price turned to a shilling," he said.

"Nowadays I do enjoy a good coffee and they make a good cup of coffee here."

On his 100th birthday, speaking to the Chronicle, Mr Roberts said having a sense of humour was also important.

Mr Roberts has lived in Hervey Bay for 12 years and now has seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.