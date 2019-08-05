CHART-TOPPER: M'boro muso's sweet taste of song success

THEY say when words fail, music speaks and Maryborough musician Anita Ree has plenty to say about her home town.

Inspired by the picture-perfect cane fields she grew up surrounded by, Ms Ree penned a moving tribute to the city she loves and has taken it all the way to the top of the charts.

Sweet Sugar Cane, Ms Ree's song about the local sugar cane industry and growing up near Maryborough growing, cutting and crushing cane, has hit number four on the Australian Top 40 Country tracks.

Ms Ree said it was a privilege to promote Maryborough to the nation through her music.

"It's very exciting to think that people all over Australia and internationally have picked up on a song about our home town,” she said.

"I've always tried to write songs that can paint a bit of a picture for people.”

Sweet Sugar Cane is the first single from Ms Ree's latest album, Not Love Songs.

She will launch the album at Maryborough's Senior Citizens Hall on Sunday, August 25, from 1pm, joined by renowned Brisbane musician Steve Sparrow.