Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

SOLD: This three-storey Urangan home at 598 Esplanade originally listed for "offers over $1,050,000" spent 1016 days on the market before changing hands for $950,000 Realestate.com/corelogic

RURAL properties have continued to sell well on the Fraser Coast last week, apart from a chart-topping Urangan home which spent more than two-and-a-half years on the market to reach top price.

The three-storey home at 598 Esplanade originally listed for "offers over $1,050,000" spent 1016 days on the market before changing hands for $950,000.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Urangan includes a 66 sq m outdoor entertaining deck, access to the private rooftop and ducted air-conditioning.

Covering 506m sq the property is complete with a double garage including a workshop/storage area as well as an in-ground swimming pool.

The home last sold in October 2007 for $765,000 and the land was valued in June last year for $320,000.

According to real estate data experts Corelogic, Urangan's median house price across the last five years has changed 8.3 per cent and the annual change in the median price across 10 years in at 0.5 per cent.

The average asking rent for the Hervey Bay suburb is $340 a week and the average time houses in Urangan spent on the market is 48 days.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $316,500, which gave one home owner the title to 74 Corser St in Point Vernon.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 19 Dunn St, Aldershot that sold for $179,000.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month is $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units. There are currently 382 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 99 units.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 539 houses and 43 units.

From $500,000-$699,999 there were 182 houses listed and six units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category, with just 70 houses and two units.

Meanwhile, 20 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top 10 sales on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 598 Esplanade, Urangan $950,000

2. 35 Glenco Dr, Craignish $698,000

3. 19 Karraschs Rd, Craignish $570,000

4. 6 Yabara Ct, Wondunna $565,000

5. 21 Barallen Cl, Booral $525,000

6. 2 North West Bay Ct, Wondunna $515,000

7. 99 Castles Rd N, Craignish $460,000

8. 35 Endeavour Wy, Eli Waters $440,000

9. 175 Mary View Dr, Yengarie $425,000

10. 15 Twolyn St, Urangan $400,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.