Need a rental? This home is available right now in the Bay

FOR RENT: Located in the new Augustus Estate and directly across from the Dog Park and Kids Play Park, this fantastic property is right in the heart of Hervey Bay.

HARCOURTS Hervey Bay brings you another stunning property available to rent.

Available immediately for $420 per week.

Located in the new Augustus Estate and directly across from the Dog Park and Kids Play Park, this fantastic property is right in the heart of Hervey Bay with close proximity to shopping, hospitals and a short drive to the beach.

This neat, low maintenance, family home features open plan living with a dining and living room that flows onto a modern kitchen with stone benchtops and gas cooking.

This property features:

•Four bedrooms and two bathrooms

•There is a separate media/lounge room

•The large master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in robe

•All three other double size bedrooms have built in robes and ceiling fans throughout to help keep you cool during the hot Queensland summers.

•There is ample storage space with five large passage cupboards with sliding doors

•Other features of the home are plantation shutters throughout, and an extra-large ceiling fan in the lounge.

•The property is fully fenced with a very low maintenance garden as it has been mostly paved

•There is parking for two vehicles in the double remote lock-up garage with internal access.

•Additionally the property comes with solar power to the grid to help save your money on your electricity bill

•The whole property is 450m² and is pet friendly provided it is a small pet due to the size of the yard.

•Entertain your guests with a covered entertainment area, perfect for barbeques.

Augustus Estate is ideal for all families, and provides a safe and fun place for kids to live and play.

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this property!

Contact us today on 07 4124 9477 to book a viewing.

HOUSE FACTS ADDRESS: 25 Blaxland Road, Urraween. Beds: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Car parking: 2 Rent: $420 per week Bond: $1680 Agent: Harcourts Hervey Bay Contact: 4124 9477.