Chasing bass is fun option when rain gets rivers flowing

First up this week is Ivan Cornwell with a lovely 2kg grunter caught last Thursday within the Mary River.

WE HAVE had a good run in between the rains so far this year, but some consistency would be much appreciated.

What a difference a bit of salt made to our river and estuary systems.

None-the-less, let's check out this week's report and we'll share some rainy weather fishing options with you.

Before the wet weather there was a familiar stir and colour to the water and the fishing was on fire with multiple reports of threadfin salmon around the 90cm mark and plenty of grunter and bream up to and over the 40cm.

These, luckily, are the sorts of fish which don't mind that influx of fresh, so targeting them with cubes of mullet or smaller bait-size prawns will ensure you're matching the hatch, which we all know is key to giving you the advantage.

For those who have been putting in the effort there are prawns and bait to be caught out in the Sandy Strait, the river's drains and snags, and off the boat ramps and pontoons.

With more rain predicted, changing tactics and chasing a few bass in the flowing waters is always a fun option.

We'd recommended darker greens or browns on the overcast days and perhaps a white or pink when the sun is out.

Also a good time to watch the winds and head out to in-shore or off-shore reefs to try for some reef fish.

Wwth the deeper waters staying nice and salty you've got a chance to land anything from moses perch or grassy sweetlip to red emperor or nannygai.

This past week when the conditions were right, some accepted the challenge to pop for some whiting.

With natural selection, the larger whiting are able to get to your lure first and it pays off in trumps to try for a couple.

Now let have a look at this week's local brag board...