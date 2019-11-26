Chaz has the class to end WAU title drought

The worst-kept secret in pitlane has finally been confirmed with Chaz Mostert confirming he has fled Ford to join Holden.

In an announcement that will shock nobody after the top gun was strapped onto a trolley and delivered to the Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU) garage following the Newcastle 500, Mostert has confirmed details of the deal that will see him become WAU's No.1.

Ryan Walkinshaw wheels Chaz Mostert into the Walkinshaw Andretti United garage. Photo: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

"It was big decision when it comes to my career,'' Mostert said.

"And a big change. I have had an awesome ride (with Tickford Racing) and I am really looking forward to 2020 and what is to come next.''

Linked to DJR Team Penske earlier this year, Mostert admitted he turned down interest from rival team to commit to WAU on a multi-year deal.

"This was the most realistic for me with the couple of options I had,'' Mostert said.

"And I am really excited for the challenge and to the prospect of building something new.''

WAU co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw said landing Mostert as a replacement for James Courtney was a major coup for his team as they look to return the new-look out fit to the halcyon days of HRT.

"There is no doubt Chaz is one of the top drivers in the Supercars Championship,'' Walkinshaw said.

"So to have him join our team is extremely exciting and a testament to the direction we are headed. A lot of work has gone into this from everyone, so to see it come to fruition is incredibly satisfying.

"His talent and charisma mean he will be a fantastic asset for us, both on and off the track.''

It’s goodbye to Ford, hello Holden. Photo: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Walkinshaw is hoping Mostert can break a 17-year championship drought for WAU by becoming their first driver to win a title since Mark Skaife in 2002.

"We are here to win races and to win championships, and we believe we can do that with Chaz. We welcome him with open arms to our family, as I'm sure our fan base will as well. It begins the next chapter of journey, and I can't wait to see it unfold."

Mark Skaife’s success seems a long time ago.

Fellow co-owner Michael Andretti welcomed Mostert into his international stable of racing stars.

"To have a driver of Chaz's pedigree join Walkinshaw Andretti United shows the path we are headed,'' Andretti said.

"He is undoubtedly one of the top drivers in the field, and is a great fit for us and what we stand for.

"He has shown faith in us, and we look forward to repaying that in our journey together. I can't wait to see him behind the wheel in 2020, and look forward to sharing success together into the future."

Mostert won a Bathurst title and established himself as one of the sport's elite during a five-year stint with Tickford Racing and eight years in a Ford.