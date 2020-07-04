Cheap tickets up for grabs as Bay cinema reopens

The Hervey Bay Big Screen Cinemas Café on Boat Harbour Drive was open for takeaway during lockdown, with café manager Lynda Garland and cafe assistant Zoe Fletcher serving a customer favourite of salted caramel popcorn. Picture: Glen Porteous.

THE Hervey Bay Bigscreen Cinemas have reopened and all tickets are $10 as the business bounces back from its COVID-19 closure.

Seating is limited as COVID-safe measures have been put in place.

Despite the closure of the theatres while tight restrictions remained in place, the venue’s popular cafe and candy bar remained open for customers.

That meant no one had to go without their movie favourites, including choc tops and popcorn, during the lockdown period.

The cinema was among many local businesses that learned to improvise and adapt to the current COVID-19 isolation restrictions in an effort to keep staff in jobs.

Maryborough’s Plaza 4 Cinemas remain closed.