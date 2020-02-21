Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An unfaithful husband whose wife died after he deliberately drove their car into a river to “vent his rage” has been jailed.
An unfaithful husband whose wife died after he deliberately drove their car into a river to “vent his rage” has been jailed.
Crime

Cheating husband jailed for killing his partner

by AAP
21st Feb 2020 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNFAITHFUL Gold Coast husband whose wife died after he deliberately drove their car into a river to "vent his rage" has been jailed for at least eight years.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 56, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Michele Lord who suffered fatal brain injuries after he drove off Tweed Valley Way into the northern NSW river in October 2015.

The concreter had been having an affair with a masseuse whom he met at a Broadbeach massage parlour.

Lord had moved her into the couple's home as a maid in 2015, telling his wife Ms Fong could help with housework. Ms Lord had been working long hours and had been ill with breast cancer.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ian Harrison jailed Lord for 10 years and eight months, with a non-parole period of eight years. "The driving into the river was an intentional but spontaneous act carried out purely to vent his rage," according to the agreed facts.

A fisherman had heard the couple arguing shortly before the incident.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

court crime domestic violence edward kenneth lord police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: M’Boro military fake pleads guilty

        premium_icon BREAKING: M’Boro military fake pleads guilty

        News Craig Lenihan admitted to lying about serving time abroad in the armed forces

        Bay murder case back in court

        premium_icon Bay murder case back in court

        News Isaac Powell is accused of attacking a 45-year-old man at a Urangan St unit in...

        HOLDEN HISTORY: Look back at classic Chronicle car photos

        premium_icon HOLDEN HISTORY: Look back at classic Chronicle car photos

        News Take a look at some of our favourite Holden memories

        We don’t need skyscrapers but we do need a CBD

        premium_icon We don’t need skyscrapers but we do need a CBD

        News A city does not need high rise buildings to stand tall but it does need careful...