‘Cheating’ WWE star cops death threats

WWE star Lana has received a "lot of death threats" for cheating on husband Rusev with Bobby Lashley in one of WWE's most controversial storylines.

The American, 34, has been in an off-screen relationship the Bulgarian brute, 33, since they tied the knot in 2016.

But WWE made the decision to split up the popular duo in a controversial storyline where Lana had an affair with Bobby Lashley.

Lana sent fans wild when she stripped down in bed with Lashley on Monday Night Raw.

And last month she made a shock announcement that she has filed for divorce from Rusev.

SunSport exclusively revealed that Rusev helped to set up the storyline with his wife.

But that has not stopped "bullies" sending Lana death threats.

"I personally have received a lot of death threats," Lana said during an interview with ComicBook.com.

"I've gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE.

"Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me.

"And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies.

"I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.

"But it was just like the names that people call are just, it's just appalling. It's absolutely appalling.

"You know, cyber-bullying is a big cause of suicide.

"And I just want to speak out on it, as like, that is really, really, really wrong. It's completely wrong.

"People really need to think before they comment.

"Because all they're doing is they're hiding behind a screen and they're just, they're being mean.

"And you know, do people want to be responsible for people killing themselves?

"I'm going to continue to strongly speak out about it because I think there's a lot people that are victims of cyber-bullying and it really effects their entire life and it's wrong and it needs to stop."

