Check out Clive Palmer’s $8m new toy

Clive Palmer's new $8 million toy is currently docked in Townsville, with the stunning mega-yacht making one of its first public appearances for the mining magnate.

Mr Palmer is in Townsville to endorse newly selected north Queensland candidates for his United Australia Party ahead of the upcoming state election.

Clive Palmer's new $8.3m superyacht, a 121ft Sunseeker renamed 'Nancy Jean' moored in Breakwater Marina, Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The billionaire took possession of the $8.3 million dollar vessel in the Whitsundays a couple of weeks ago after buying it from a Melbourne businessman back in July.

After a press conference on Saturday morning the candidates were invited back to the yacht for a look around.

Previously known as Vegas, the epic, 121ft Sunseeker has been repainted and rechristened the Nancy-Jean in honour of Palmer's mother who passed away in 2014.

Clive Palmer's new $8.3m superyacht, a 121ft Sunseeker renamed 'Nancy Jean' moored in Breakwater Marina, Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Mr Palmer set sail in the superyacht last weekend just off the coast of Hayman Island where it was understood he was "entertaining some personal VIPs".

One local who works nearby to the famed Hamilton Island Marina - where an annual berth for a boat over 30m rings in at about $50,000 - said the stunning vessel had the sailing-mad Hamilton community "captivated".

Clive Palmer's new $8.3m superyacht, a 121ft Sunseeker renamed 'Nancy Jean' moored in Breakwater Marina, Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The purists are believed to be so entranced by the three-storey, 2009-built superyacht they have largely overlooked the fact the boat has been renamed - a sacrilege in the maritime world.

"Re-christening a boat is considered bad luck to boaties," said one Hamilton Island local and sailing nut.

Clive Palmer's new $8.3m superyacht, a 121ft Sunseeker renamed 'Nancy Jean' moored in Breakwater Marina, Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"A boat's original name is recorded in what we call a 'ledger of the deep' and changing it is considered very bad juju. It can be done but it's extremely uncommon."