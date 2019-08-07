Check out kindy on open day

PREPARATIONS: Carramar Community Kindergarten students (from left) Emma Rowland, 4, Zavier Feyler, 5, Noah Yeates, 4, and Axsel Zemek, 4, with teacher Katie Johannesen preparing their Open Day and Twilight Market.

MEET and greet with the educators and families of the Carramar Community Kindergarten when it holds its annual open day later this month.

This year the day will be combined with a Twilight Market, live music by Brentyn Irving and barbecue cooked by Mayor George Seymour.

Admin officer Megan Neuss said it was a great opportunity to find out more about the kindy.

"We have a great relationship with the community and have been implementing holistic and developmentally appropriate programming for all children," she said.

"We allow the children to be the centre of their own learning and development as they explore the process of becoming the individuals they were meant to be.

"Carramar aims for children to feel a sense of security and belonging within their loving community."

The kindergarten is a not-for-profit centre managed and run by its community of parents.

The event will also include free fun activities for the kids, including face painting, children's disco and local performances.

There will be a variety of stalls including bake sales and Billy Beans coffee cart.

Carramar Community Kindergarten, at 326 Alice St, Maryborough, will hold its Open Day and Twilight Market on Friday, August 30, from 4-7pm. Enter via Fort St, Maryborough.

For more information visit the kindy or their Facebook page or phone 4121 2115.

Enrolments are open.