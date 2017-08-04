CAR SHOW: Hot rods on show at Ned's One Stop

SHOW 'EM OFF: Maryborough Street Machines and Rods Inc are putting on a car show at Ned Kelly's Service Station on Gympie Rd, Tinana. From left: Brendan Heit, Nathan Cherry and Gary Austin are just three owners who will have their vehicles on show.

CAR enthusiasts who want to show off their prized possession can put their vehicles into a display held at Ned's One Stop in Tinana.

Maryborough Street Machines and Rods will be holding their first display in some time.

President Gary Austin said he was calling to the public to bring their cars or bikes along.

"Anyone who wants to show off their car is welcome," Mr Austin said.

The focus of the car display was to support all Tinana businesses who have struggled during the closure of the highway entrance during recent roadworks.

"The other aim is for mums to have a bite to eat or a coffee, kids get to play and dads check out the cars," he said.

Members of the club will have their vehicles on display including old Kingswoods and Commodores.

"We are hoping for a great turnout," Mr Austin said.

"There will also be a lucky door prize and raffles.

"We have been lucky with sponsors who have donated towards the raffles including vouchers and car care kits."

Maryborough Street Machines and Rods will hold the display at Ned's One Stop and Little Monkeys Cafe and Playcentre, 148 Gympie Rd, Tinana on this Saturday, August 5 from 2-6pm.

Entry via Teddington Rd, Tinana.

FAST FACTS