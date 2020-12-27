Check out the latest golf winners
GOLF
Rosewood
Results December 26.
Winner: D Browning 46pts.
Runner up: K Browning 40pts.
Ball rundown to 36.
NTP No2: J Young. Ladies: L Johnston.
No 9 (19-36): A Elape. Ladies: L Johnston.
No 11: J Buckley.
No 15: S Browning. Ladies: K Browning.
Approach No 13: D Butterfield.
Next event: January 1 Hangover Cup Single Stableford.
Happy new year.
Sandy Gallop
Results December 26.
2020 Monthly Stableford Monthly Stab winner: M. Ballin 43pts .
A Grade: 1st M. Ballin 43pts, 2nd R. Gibson 40pts, 3rd R. McKeand 39pts ocb.
B Grade: 1st H. Poultney 41pts, 2nd J. Owen 40pts, 3rd S. Kirby 39pts.
C Grade: 1st S. Boman 37pts, 2nd M. Holmes 36pts ocb, 3rd F. Boyce 36pts.
Ladies: 1st D. Thomson 36pts, 2nd B. Scott 34pts.
NTP: 3rd J. Gardner 22cm, 8th G. Paul 94cm, 11th A. Thomas 115cm, 18th R. McKeand 130cm.
Approach: 5th R. McKeand 270cm, 17th A. Waters 147cm.
Eagles Nest: M. Ballin 10th. BRD: 35pts PCC: 0.
December 23: Stableford Medley
Division 1: 1st S. Evetts 46pts 2nd T. Hamilton 42pts, 3rd C. Kirkpatrick 41pts.
Division 2: 1st N. Evetts 43pts ocb, 2nd S. Boman 43pts, 3rd D. Ballin 40pts.
NTP: 3rd S. Collier 128cm, 8th R. McLeod 147cm, 18th D. Mathews 340cm.
Approach: 2nd R. Gibson 225cm.
BRD 32pts. PCC: 0.