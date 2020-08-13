Check out these award-winning Coast builds

HERVEY Bay's Nathan Hore is still in shock after his business claimed five awards at the Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards.

The five awards include the President's Award for a home built in Nikenbah.

Mr Hore said it was an exciting moment, even if the people weren't allowed to attend the awards because of COVID-19.

He said good tradies and suppliers played a big part in the success of the business.

Hervey Bay's Nathan and Helen Hore with their five awards. Contributed

Among the other winners was BADGE Constructions for Hyne Timber's new processing plant in Maryborough and WIN Constructions for refurbishment or renovations for The Vinyard in Urangan.

NH Homes won for best individual home priced between $251,000-$350,000 for a home in Nikenbah, while Ricky Cullen Constructions claimed best individual home priced between $351,000 and $450,000 for a home in Craignish.

Another NH Homes win came in Point Vernon, with a home on the Esplanade claiming the prize for best individual home priced between $951,000 and $1.25 million.

NH Homes also claimed the top going for Medium Density up to three storeys - two to five dwellings - for Waters Edge Duplex in Eli Waters.

NH Homes also claimed best residential swimming pool at the Esplanade residence in Point Vernon, while Scott Thomsen from Scott Thomsen Construction in Tinana claimed the Rising Star award.

Master Builders' Wide Bay Burnett Regional Manager Ian Langer, congratulated the winners across all 33 categories.

"In today's climate, where so much is uncertain, recognising the great work that is done in our industry is so important," Mr Langer said.

"We had to do things a little differently for our Housing and Construction Awards this year, but I'm pleased to see that the Wide Bay community banded together.

"We have seen some exceptional projects this year, from tourism facilities, community centres and educational hubs, to beautiful seaside abodes and modern mansions.

"It's proof that Wide Bay builders are built tough and can continue to shine, despite the pressures COVID-19 is putting on our industry."