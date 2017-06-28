CHECK YOUR TICKET: Someone on the Coast just won $100k

A MYSTERY individual who bought a lottery ticket in Urangan is $100k richer, and doesn't even know it.

Purchased from NewsExtra Sandy Strait, the ticket holder who won in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot still needs to collect the earnings.

NewsExtra Sandy Straits owner David Simpson said he and his team were very excited to hear they had sold another winning ticket.



"We've had seven division one winning tickets sold here over the past 13 years, but it has been awhile since we've sold a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot 1st Prize winning ticket," he said.



"The customer could have the ticket in their pocket and not know it's a winner! It's crazy to think!



"We always encourage our customers to have a Winners Circle card so we can inform them of a big win straight away but unfortunately this one is unregistered so we are eagerly waiting to the customer to claim their prize."

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eager to confirm the winning news with Urangan's latest Lucky Lotteries winner and urged all players to check their tickets as soon as possible.



"You may not think it's possible that you are holding the winning ticket, but if you purchased an unregistered Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry from Nextra Sandy Straits, you're in with a chance!" Mr Hart exclaimed.



"That's why we're urging all players to check their tickets as soon as possible."



If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.

The winning entry was not registered to a Winners Circle card, so Golden Casket has no way of contacting the winner.