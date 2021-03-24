‘Cheeky and adored’ teen netballer mourned

A 19-year-old woman who was tragically killed in a car crash last month has been remembered as a ‘role model’ by hundreds of family and friends.

Hundreds of family and friends have remembered a 19-year-old Adelaide woman who was tragically killed in a car accident last month as a "cheeky" person who was "adored by everyone".

Ivy-Rose Hughes was killed in a car crash on February 24 when the Mazda SUV she was a passenger in collided with a Mitsubishi ute in McLaren Vale.

She was on her way home from a concert at a winery when the crash happened.

Mourners spilt outside of the Harrison Funerals complex at Ridgehaven on Wednesday.

Katie Iles, who was Ms Hughes pastor at Journey Uniting Church, said the aspiring teacher loved children and was "adored" by everyone who knew her.

"She was passionate about being the change," she told mourners.

"Ivy was completely comfortable in her own skin. She knew who she was, (and) who she aspired to.

"She was cheeky, curious, energetic, honest and a simply wonderful friend and daughter."

Mourners spilt outside the complex at the service. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe/NCA NewsWire

A letter written by Ms Hughes mother, Paula, was read out at the service.

She said she was "always a proud mum" and would miss her daughter terribly.

"Wherever your journey took you in life, you touched and taught every person you met in some way. You left an everlasting impression," the letter read.

"I will miss you terribly but I am at peace knowing that although you lived 19 years, you had a full life and you're with all of us now with your angel wings up above, working on making the world a better place."

Ms Hughes was a talented netballer who played for the Matrics Netball Club.

One of her friends from netball, Lucy Austin, said she found it difficult writing a eulogy for her best friend and instead wrote a speech as if it was Ms Hughes 21st birthday.

Mourners laughed during Ms Austin's speech as she recounted many memories they shared.

She said she knew Ms Hughes was going to be a true friend from the moment she met her.

"You have taught me to find the humour in anything and everything because even if you have to look very deep to find it, there is always something to smile about," Ms Austin said.

Ms Hughes was killed when the Mazda SUV she was a passenger in collided with a Mitsubishi ute on the intersection of Malpas Road and Main Road at McLaren Vale on February 24. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe/NCA NewsWire

Her former high school teacher, Paul Jones, from Banksia Park International High School said Ms Hughes was a "dedicated student" who "always strived to do her best".

"Whenever we'd go to sporting carnivals, Ivy would know so many other people from so many other schools … bringing everybody together," he said.

"She managed to support everyone and (it) made for such a positive and supportive day out."

Mr Jones said he asked past staff and students how they'd describe Ms Hughes, and all agreed she was a "role model" who was joyful, optimistic, competitive, humble and "smiley".

"The one (word) that came up most of all was 'happy'.

"Ivy has left a mark on the school community that will always be remembered. Her qualities made everyone better around her."

A group of five friends also wrote and performed a song called 'Dear Ivy' at the service.

The 19-year-old netballer was killed in a motor accident at McLaren Vale. Picture: Matrics Netball Club

After Ms Hughes death, Matrics Netball Club posted a statement on Facebook honouring the "incredible young woman".

"The entire netball community has been saddened by this news," the post read.

"Our thoughts are with Ivy's family and loved ones at this time, along with the entire netball family who are feeling the impact of this great loss."

Originally published as 'Cheeky', 'adored' teen netballer mourned

Hundreds of people attended the Harrison Funerals complex in Ridgehaven to remember Ms Hughes. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe/NCA NewsWire