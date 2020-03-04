Food porn aplenty in Fraser franchise’s cheeky revamp

A Fraser Coast franchise has unveiled a new look as its company revamps its brand image.

EVER had the cravings for a cheese-bread burger or "Kentucky Fried Cauliflour?"

It's not only the burgers that are getting better at Burger Urge.

After cheeky stunts ranging from condom letterbox drops to strange politically-themed burgers, the Australian burger chain has announced a major brand overhaul.

The Hervey Bay store is part of a company-wide revamp to rebrand themselves.

Aside from refurbishments and a new look, the local chain will bring strange new combinations like a Sizzler-style cheese bread burger, vegetarian options and "Kentucky Fried Cauliflour".

Assistant Manager Olivia Wilson said she was excited to keep cooking under the revamped brand.

Burger Urge Hervey Bay Assistant Manager Olivia Wilson serving up a new burger called "The Sizzler". Photo: Cody Fox

Since opening its local store in 2015, the Stockland restaurant has become one of the most successful burger joints on the Fraser Coast.

The company's head chef and general manager Joel Chrystal said the revamp was about the business "growing up".

He said the Hervey Bay joint would receive major refurbishments over the coming months and open with a menu spruiking locally-sourced produce.

"We try to source products as close as humanly possible, so things like lettuce comes from Caboolture," Mr Chrystal said.

"The Hervey Bay crew really 'gets it' - they understand what hospitality is."

The company has courted controversy for its strange and boundary-pushing marketing stunts over the years, including dropping condoms in Queensland mailboxes in 2012.

Even with the business' new direction, Mr Chrystal said their signature style of cheeky marketing stunts wouldn't change.

"We don't mind poking fun at fast food chains, it's always in jest," he said.

"We're trying to refine what we're doing, but we're never going to not have fun.

"People don't want burgers that are put together in two seconds, using cheap ingredients... it's the opposite of what we want to achieve."

Three more stores will be opened this year and another six are planned for 2021.