Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fishing

WATCH: Cheeky freshie steals catch from NT angler

by LAUREN ROBERTS, Acting Barramundi reporter
17th Apr 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AFTER a cheeky 1.5m freshie snatched a barra from his fishing line, Territory fisho Nathan Langer just laughed.

After all, it's not the first time a croc has snatched a fish from the experienced angler - and it certainly won't be the last.

Competing with nature for a catch is just part of being a fisherman in the NT, according to Mr Langer.

"Normally it's not the freshies, most of the time it's the saltwater crocs that have a little more guts," he said. "It doesn't put me off, it makes it better.

Fishing in the NT, you can catch anything - and it's better than the other states when you can fish all day and catch nothing."

Mr Langer, who runs a YouTube channel called Hunting NT, took a video of the croc taking his fish at Corroboree Billabong on Saturday and said people loved the GoPro footage.

"I could see it coming," he said. "I'm like 'it's a freshie - he just wants the fish, he's not interested in taking me'."

More Stories

crocodile editors picks fishing northern territory video

Top Stories

    Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    premium_icon Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    Council News Despite the lucrative contract being awarded to a Sunshine Coast company, local suppliers are still set to benefit from the construction of the airport precinct

    ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    News Aged care is a critical issue for the Fraser Coast.

    COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    premium_icon COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    News He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received treatment.

    Five things you’re missing if you’re not with us online

    Five things you’re missing if you’re not with us online

    News Here are five things you're missing if you aren't signed up with us